Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,609 coronavirus positive cases and 137 fatalities, including the highest 46 in the Pune region, while 7,568 patients recovered. With the new additions, the tally of infections and the death toll in Maharashtra rose to 63,63,442 and 1,34,201, respectively.
The process to issue passes for travel by local trains in the Mumbai region for those who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines will begin at railway stations from Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The passes will be issued after verification of the vaccination status, the BMC said in a release here on Tuesday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that any person who has completed 14 days after getting the second dose of coronavirus vaccines will be allowed to board suburban trains from August 15.
The BMC release said those who want to purchase a pass are required to carry a hard copy of COVID-19 vaccination final certificate and a photo ID for verification.
Rattled by scores of empty liquor bottles found dumped in Mantralaya - the state government headquarters, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered a probe into the embarrassing incident.
The bottles, big and small, were found discarded under the stairs leading to the ground-floor canteen of Mantralaya, baffling the administration and the security officials.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has seized over one kilogramme of Cocaine valuing approximately Rs 10 crores in the illicit international market.
Acting on a secret input that one suspect person who carrying cocaine is coming to Mumbai, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted on Mozambique national namely Fumo Emanuel Zedequias at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport on August 8, at around 2:00 am," stated by Sameer Wankhede, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Zonal Director, NCB.
As the process to issue passes for local train travel began today, long queues were seen outside the booking offices at railway stations in Mumbai. Read more.
Today’s Weather forecast:
LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN IN CITY AND SUBURBS.
High Tide1356hrs 4.51mtrNext day 12 Aug. 2021: 0156hrs 4.09 mtr
...
Low tide1928hrs 1.10 mtrNext day 12 Aug. 2021: 0737hrs 0.85 mtr
