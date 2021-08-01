Mumbai: Latest updates on August 1

Maharashtra: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal inspected office of Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks in Mumbai yesterday. "I'm satisfied to learn that applications for patents are being cleared within a month & there is no backlog," he said
Mumbai: CM and Pawar to lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of BDD chawls today
Maharashtra sees 225 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,959 cases, 7,467 recoveries
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 225 fresh COVID-19 fatalities and 6,959 cases while 7,467 patients recovered, a health official said.
With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra reached 63,03,715 and the death toll to 1,32,791. The count of recoveries now stands at 60,90,786, leaving the state with 76,755 active cases, he said.
Mumbai's active caseload drops below 5,000 since first wave ended
With 4,972 active COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's active caseload has dropped below 5,000 for the first time since the first wave ended, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Saturday.
According to the health bulletin issued by Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the city reported 346 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, 444 recoveries, and 9 deaths on Saturday.
First Zika virus case found in Maharashtra, officials say no need to panic
The first Zika virus infection case in Maharashtra has been reported from Pune district, officials said on Saturday, while also appealing people not to panic.
The woman patient who was diagnosed with the infection has recovered completely, the state health department said.
Mumbai cops save Kerala man who hinted about suicide on Twitter
A 30-year-old diploma student from Kerala who indicated on Twitter that he intended to end his life was rescued from a hotel in Dadar in Mumbai by cyber police on Saturday, an official said.
The Central Region cyber police station was tipped off about the situation, of a depressed man tweeting about his intention to commit suicide, by a journalist through Whatsapp on Saturday morning, he said.
