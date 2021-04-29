Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra Police files FIR against Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra police have filed an FIR against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh after a police inspector levelled corruption charges against him, a senior official said on Thursday. The FIR has been registered at Akola in Vidarbha against Singh, DCP Parag Manere and 26 other policemen. The city Kotwali police in Akola registered the FIR against the police personnel under various sections ranging from criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989. Akola police filed a Zero FIR (mode of lodging FIR in any police station irrespective of the offence committed in that area or any other area) at the Kotwali police station and it has been transferred to the Thane city police, the official told PTI.