Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra Police files FIR against Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra: People form long queues outside BKC jumbo COVID-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai. Vaccination is yet to begin.
FIR registered against Param Bir Singh over cop's complaint
Maharashtra police have filed an FIR against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh after a police inspector levelled corruption charges against him, a senior official said on Thursday. The FIR has been registered at Akola in Vidarbha against Singh, DCP Parag Manere and 26 other policemen. The city Kotwali police in Akola registered the FIR against the police personnel under various sections ranging from criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989. Akola police filed a Zero FIR (mode of lodging FIR in any police station irrespective of the offence committed in that area or any other area) at the Kotwali police station and it has been transferred to the Thane city police, the official told PTI.
Mumbai COVID-19 cases
Mumbai witnessed close to 5,000 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, with 4,966 new infections and 78 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the total positive cases to 6,40,507 and 12,990 fatalities till now.
At 985, Maharashtra logs highest single-day 985 Covid deaths, positive cases dip
Maharashtra witnessed close to 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. The state reported 985 pandemic deaths on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day deaths reported so far, taking the total deaths to 67,214. The state also reported 63,309 new infections on Wednesday, pushing its tally to 44,73,394 cases so far.
COVID-19: Cumulative vaccination as of 7 am on April 29 in Maharashtra 1,55,78,162
Maharashtra to have 10,25,654 active cases by May 11
Even though the lockdown has started yielding some positive results, the Public Health Department, in its presentation to the state cabinet on Wednesday, clearly said the danger is far from over. The cases may surge again amidst the second COVID-19 wave if the curbs are relaxed. The department has projected that the cases will surge to 10,25,654 by May 11 from the present 6,73,481 cases in the state.
Shortage on vax front forces Maha Govt to defer rollout for 18-44 age group
There will be free vaccines for all adults at government hospitals but it's not going to be from May 1.The Maharashtra government has been forced to postpone the launch of its universal immunization drive for 5.71 crore people - those aged 18-44 years – to the end of May instead of May 1, for want of sufficient supply from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech.
All Government & MCGM Covid Vaccination Centres will be functional but only post 12 PM: BMC
BMC received a fresh stock of Covishield last night. It is to be distributed only in Government & MCGM hospitals/centres (not pvt) today morning. So, all Government & MCGM Covid Vaccination Centres will be functional but only post 12 PM: BMC
