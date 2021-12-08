Thane district logs 94 COVID-19 cases
With the addition of 94 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,70,056, an official said on Wednesday.
Unnecessary statements let country down, trust judicial system: Shiv Sena MP on Dnyandev Wankhede's defamation suit against Nawab Malik
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, talking about the defamation case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede's father, Dnyandev Wankhede against NCP leader Nawab Malik said that making unnecessary statements lets the country down and added that it is better to trust the judicial system than make statements.
No talks on third front, Sharad Pawar will try to bring Mamata Banerjee with UPA, says Nawab Malik
Categorically denying any attempts being made to form a third front, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that party president Sharad Pawar will make attempts to bring non-BJP parties across the country on one platform including Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress to form a strong Opposition to defeat BJP.
Number of COVID-19 positive travellers from 'at-risk' countries rises to 17 in Mumbai
The number of COVID-19 positive air travellers who have returned to Mumbai from 'at-risk' countries climbed to 17 on Tuesday with the addition of one more patient to the list, the city civic body said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
