'This is Maharashtra's misfortune': Ajit Pawar on objectionable post against uncle Sharad Pawar
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO MD ensures to end water woes by May-end
There is good news for citizens as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is likely to solve water woes in its jurisdiction by the end of this month.
Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale remanded to police custody till May 18 for 'derogatory' post on Sharad Pawar
Thane: A Thane court has sent Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale to police custody till Wednesday, May 18 for allegedly sharing a deregatory post on her Facebook account against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.
