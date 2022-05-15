e-Paper Get App
Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale remanded to police custody till May 18 for 'derogatory' post on Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Latest updates -

Mumbai: Latest updates - | File Photo

15 May 2022 12:54 PM IST

'This is Maharashtra's misfortune': Ajit Pawar on objectionable post against uncle Sharad Pawar

15 May 2022 12:54 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO MD ensures to end water woes by May-end

There is good news for citizens as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is likely to solve water woes in its jurisdiction by the end of this month.

15 May 2022 12:54 PM IST

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale remanded to police custody till May 18 for 'derogatory' post on Sharad Pawar

Thane: A Thane court has sent Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale to police custody till Wednesday, May 18 for allegedly sharing a deregatory post on her Facebook account against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

