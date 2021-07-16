Mumbai: Latest updates: MNS student wing President Aditya Shirodkar joins Shiv Sena

We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the SSC result link being inaccessible due to a technical issue: State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad
CM Uddhav Thackeray met the family members of MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar who recently died by suicide as he waited a long for interview and job. CM assured full government support to the family.
Maharashtra: One person dies, another injured in a chopper crash in Jalgaon; police & local authorities on the spot. Details awaited
Mumbai: Tulsi lake overflows as heavy rains continue to pound city
Mumbai: Heavy rains pound city; 250 people shifted as Mithi river swells, local train services hit
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Class 10 students complain as official websites crash
