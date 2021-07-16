Mumbai

Mumbai: Latest updates: MNS student wing President Aditya Shirodkar joins Shiv Sena

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Western Express Highway after heavy rain in Mumbai, Friday, July 16, 2021.
We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the SSC result link being inaccessible due to a technical issue: State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

MNS student wing President Aditya Shirodkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray 

CM Uddhav Thackeray met the family members of MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar who recently died by suicide as he waited a long for interview and job. CM assured full government support to the family.

Maharashtra: One person dies, another injured in a chopper crash in Jalgaon; police & local authorities on the spot. Details awaited

Mumbai: Tulsi lake overflows as heavy rains continue to pound city


Mumbai: Heavy rains pound city; 250 people shifted as Mithi river swells, local train services hit

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Class 10 students complain as official websites crash

