 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra govt orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 COVID-19 deceased

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash
01 June 2022 10:19 AM IST

Mumbai to host cycle rally on Sunday

Read Also
Mumbai to host cycle rally on Sunday
article-image
01 June 2022 10:19 AM IST

Maharashtra orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 COVID-19 deceased

Read Also
Maharashtra orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 COVID-19 deceased
article-image
01 June 2022 10:19 AM IST

Mumbai: BJP leader Mohit Kamboj booked for Rs 53 crore scam

Read Also
Mumbai: BJP leader Mohit Kamboj booked for Rs 53 crore scam
article-image
01 June 2022 10:19 AM IST

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive; hip surgery postponed

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19 due to which his hip surgery, which was supposed to be done today, has been postponed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra govt orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 COVID-19 deceased

RECENT STORIES

US President Joe Biden authorises transfer of multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden authorises transfer of multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine

KK death news Live Updates: Bereaved family of the singer reaches Kolkata

KK death news Live Updates: Bereaved family of the singer reaches Kolkata

Watch video: Fans claim KK was 'sweating badly', complained about AC not working during last...

Watch video: Fans claim KK was 'sweating badly', complained about AC not working during last...

Shanghai comes back to life after two months as China eases COVID lockdown restrictions

Shanghai comes back to life after two months as China eases COVID lockdown restrictions

Above-average rainfall expected this monsoon: IMD

Above-average rainfall expected this monsoon: IMD