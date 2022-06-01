Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra govt orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 COVID-19 deceased

01 June 2022 10:19 AM IST
Mumbai to host cycle rally on Sunday
Read Also
Mumbai to host cycle rally on Sunday
01 June 2022 10:19 AM IST
Maharashtra orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 COVID-19 deceased
01 June 2022 10:19 AM IST
Mumbai: BJP leader Mohit Kamboj booked for Rs 53 crore scam
01 June 2022 10:19 AM IST
Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive; hip surgery postponed
MNS chief Raj Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19 due to which his hip surgery, which was supposed to be done today, has been postponed.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)