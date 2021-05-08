Mumbai: Latest updates - List of vaccination centres issued by BMC

Flagging the issue of shortage of COVID vaccines to innoculate the beneficiaries of the age group of 18-44 years in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the second dose of vaccine is also pending for those of 45 years and above.

"We have less number of vaccines for the age group of 18-44 years. The second dose of vaccine is also pending for those of 45 years and above. We want to give priority to the second dose vaccination of those above 45 years of age," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that if the Centre does not provide the vaccine doses then the state will transfer the doses allotted for the age group of 18-44 years to that of 45 years and above.