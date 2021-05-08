Mumbai: Latest updates - List of vaccination centres issued by BMC

Grateful to Gilead Sciences for gift of another 25600 vials of Remdesivir that arrived in Mumbai this morning: Ministry of External Affairs
There was an incident of minor fire onboard INS Vikramaditya, which is at Karwar harbour, early morning today. No major damage has been reported. An inquiry into the incident is being ordered: Defence PRO, Mumbai
Mumbai: About 10% of city's population living in Covid-affected zones
Fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya; All personnel safe, fire doused: Indian Navy spokesperson
Maharashtra: Nashik Municipal Corporation launched an online portal helping people book & find nearby crematorium “This portal is user friendly that helps one choose the location and time slot for cremation at the nearest crematorium,” said an official
Maharashtra wants to prioritise beneficiaries of 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says Deputy CM
Flagging the issue of shortage of COVID vaccines to innoculate the beneficiaries of the age group of 18-44 years in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the second dose of vaccine is also pending for those of 45 years and above.
"We have less number of vaccines for the age group of 18-44 years. The second dose of vaccine is also pending for those of 45 years and above. We want to give priority to the second dose vaccination of those above 45 years of age," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told mediapersons.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that if the Centre does not provide the vaccine doses then the state will transfer the doses allotted for the age group of 18-44 years to that of 45 years and above.
Where will the vaccine be available in Pune today?
Vaccination of citizens above 45 years of age will not take place.
Vaccines will be available at 4 centres for citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years. (This will require registration.)
Covaxin will be available at all four centers.
Drive-in COVID-19 vaccination centre in D-ward
The D-Ward has finalised the Willingdon Club as the venue for the Drive-Thru vaccination, from today morning 11 am.The registrations on COWIN should open later this evening, or else tomorrow. Vaccinations will only be available to those over 60 yrs, who have registered themselves and have an appointment for the location on the COWIN website.*Subject to last-minute changes by the authorities.
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 3,039 new cases, 71 deaths on May 7; active cases now 49,499
With the addition of 3,039 new COVID-19 cases on May 7, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,71,394. Now, there are 49,499 active cases in the city.
Mumbai reported 71 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 13,687, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 4052 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday taking the recovery count to 6,06,435
List of vaccination centres issued by BMC
List of govt & public vaccination centres which will vaccinate 45+s who booked slots online. NO WALK-IN for anyone except HCW, FLW & people due for the second dose of Covaxin.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)