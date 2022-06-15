Mumbai: Latest Updates - Gastro-malaria cases on rise

15 June 2022 10:23 AM IST
Mumbai: Actor Karanvir Bohra booked for cheating woman of Rs 1.99 crore
Mumbai: Mobile CNG stations to soon deliver fuel at customers' doorsteps
Thane's rickshaw drivers refuse to ply short distances
Maharashtra: New Omicron BA.2.12.1 variant, responsible for US COVID surge, detected in state
