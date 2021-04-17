Mumbai: Latest updates from the city on April 17

COVID-19: Pune sees 10,963 cases, 109 deaths, 5,049 recoveries
COVID-19: No feedback from Centre on double mutation, says Maharashtra minister
Postpone non-essential surgeries, save oxygen: Maharashtra task force chief
COVID-19: After Maharashtra govt plea, Railways develops policy to transport liquid medical oxygen
The Railways Friday formulated a policy for the transportation of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers after a plea by the government of Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states by the coronavirus pandemic.
5,039 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, 39 die
With the addition of 5,039 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,06,093, an official said on Saturday.
Remdesivir scarcity will prevail for 2 days
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Dr Rajendra Shigane, on Friday, said the shortage of Remdesivir injections will continue for the next two to three days in Maharashtra. Thereafter, the supply will be smooth.
“The government expects an increase in the supply of Remdesivir. FDA has today issued orders whereby exporters can now sell the injection in Maharashtra. This is possible as the central government has banned its export amidst the rise in demand. The government expects these exporters to sell the maximum of their stocks in the state,” he noted
Mumbai continues to witness less than 9,000 cases for the second consecutive day
Mumbai continues to witness less than 9,000 cases for the second consecutive day, with 8,839 new infections and 53 Covid-19 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 5,61,998 positive cases and 12,242 fatalities so far.
Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike of 63,729 Covid cases since outbreak
For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra witnessed more than 60,000 cases on Friday, with the state reporting 63,729 new infections in the last 24 hours. The state’s tally rose to 37,03,584 cases till now. This is the highest single-day case reported since the pandemic outbreak last year.
