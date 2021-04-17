Mumbai: Latest updates from the city on April 17

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Dr Rajendra Shigane, on Friday, said the shortage of Remdesivir injections will continue for the next two to three days in Maharashtra. Thereafter, the supply will be smooth.

“The government expects an increase in the supply of Remdesivir. FDA has today issued orders whereby exporters can now sell the injection in Maharashtra. This is possible as the central government has banned its export amidst the rise in demand. The government expects these exporters to sell the maximum of their stocks in the state,” he noted