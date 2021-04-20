Mumbai: Latest updates from city on April 20

New curbs? Uddhav Thackeray to chair cabinet meeting at 3.30 pm today; imposition of strict lockdown on the lines of Delhi likely to be discussed
Maharashtra: Railway staff at Central Railway office clap for pointsman Mayur Shelke, who saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking at platform 2 of Vangani railway station & fell on railway tracks, on 17th April. Shelke was also felicitated
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi thanked Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for announcing liberal vaccine policy in phase 3
Mumbai reports 7,381 Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths; 8,583 recover
Mumbai reported 7,381 new Covid-19 cases and 57 fresh fatalities on Monday, the city civic body said.
With the new cases and fatalities, the Covid-19 infection count jumped to 5,86,692, while the death toll rose to 12,404, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data.
The financial capital has reported nearly 1,100 less cases compared to Sunday, but the fatalities went up by four.
Attention! Panvel Municipal Corporation changes curfew timing, effective from today evening
As part of the “Break the Chain”, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a fresh circular on Monday and changed the timing of the night curfew. Now, the curfew will start at 5 pm and will continues till 7 am the next day. The fresh order will come into effect from April 20 evening.
The municipal commissioner issued a fresh circular on Monday night, directing all the shops to be closed by 5 pm. However, the restaurants, bar, hotel and liquor shop can provide the home delivery till 8 pm. But there will be no over-to-counter sale of any products after 5 pm.
In the earlier order, shops were allowed to open till 8 pm on weekdays and 7 pm on weekends.
Maharashtra records 58,924 new COVID-19 cases, 351 deaths; active cases jump to 6,76,520
With 58,924 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Monday (April 19) recorded a slight dip in its daily numbers. Besides, 351 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 60,824. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.56%.
52,412 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 31,59,240. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.04%.
Currently, 37,43,968 people are in home quarantine and 27,081 people are in institutional quarantine.
The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 6,76,520.
