Mumbai: Latest updates from city on April 20

As part of the “Break the Chain”, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a fresh circular on Monday and changed the timing of the night curfew. Now, the curfew will start at 5 pm and will continues till 7 am the next day. The fresh order will come into effect from April 20 evening.

The municipal commissioner issued a fresh circular on Monday night, directing all the shops to be closed by 5 pm. However, the restaurants, bar, hotel and liquor shop can provide the home delivery till 8 pm. But there will be no over-to-counter sale of any products after 5 pm.

In the earlier order, shops were allowed to open till 8 pm on weekdays and 7 pm on weekends.