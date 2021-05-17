Mumbai: Latest updates - Cyclone Tauktae to COVID-19

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 974 COVID-19 deaths in single day. This is the second-highest single-day toll since the pandemic outbreak. The highest (985) was registered on April 28. Meanwhile, the death toll in the state has now reached 81,486.

Besides, the new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the state. 34,389 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 4,68,109.