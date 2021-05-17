Mumbai

Updated on
LIVE

Mumbai: Latest updates - Cyclone Tauktae to COVID-19

By FPJ Web Desk

A man rows a boat near moored fishing boats at a fishing village off the city coast in the wake of the impending cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai on May 16, 2021.
A man rows a boat near moored fishing boats at a fishing village off the city coast in the wake of the impending cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai on May 16, 2021.
(Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Don't venture out: BMC appeals Mumbaikars 

Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai witnesses gusty winds with rains; IMD issues orange alert

Mumbai Traffic update

Meanwhile, traffic department have formed 39 teams and are instructed to take measures to prevent traffic jams and for smooth flow of traffic. Traffic diversions will be made in case of roads blocked due to fallen trees, water logging etc and police stations will take crowd control measures. Measures will be taken to prevent disruption of Covid-related services, security audit of establishments where Oxygen supply systems are installed for Covid19 patients, to ensure free movement of ambulances.

The cyclonic storm "Tauktae" has further intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS)

Warning issued at 7 am: Moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 75-85kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri during next 3 hours

No COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai today due to cyclone Tauktae

2 girls killed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon due to cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae: 4,526 fishing boats of Maharashtra returned safely to harbour

Maharashtra records 974 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, second-highest toll since pandemic outbreak; 34,389 new cases

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 974 COVID-19 deaths in single day. This is the second-highest single-day toll since the pandemic outbreak. The highest (985) was registered on April 28. Meanwhile, the death toll in the state has now reached 81,486.

Besides, the new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the state. 34,389 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 4,68,109.

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,544 cases on May 16; 22,430 tests conducted, lowest in three weeks

With the addition of 1,544 new COVID-19 cases on May 16, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,88,696. Now, there are 35,702 active cases in the city.

Mumbai reported 60 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday which pushed its fatality count to 14,260 data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 2,438 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,36,753.

Maharashtra: Light spell of rain and gusty winds seen in in view of Cyclone Tauktae; early morning visuals from Wadala area of Mumbai

Mumbai: Latest updates - Cyclone Tauktae to COVID-19
Mumbai: Latest updates - Cyclone Tauktae to COVID-19

(With inputs from agnecies)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in