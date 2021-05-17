Mumbai: Latest updates - Cyclone Tauktae to COVID-19

Mumbai Traffic update
Meanwhile, traffic department have formed 39 teams and are instructed to take measures to prevent traffic jams and for smooth flow of traffic. Traffic diversions will be made in case of roads blocked due to fallen trees, water logging etc and police stations will take crowd control measures. Measures will be taken to prevent disruption of Covid-related services, security audit of establishments where Oxygen supply systems are installed for Covid19 patients, to ensure free movement of ambulances.
Warning issued at 7 am: Moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 75-85kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri during next 3 hours
No COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai today due to cyclone Tauktae
Maharashtra records 974 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, second-highest toll since pandemic outbreak; 34,389 new cases
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 974 COVID-19 deaths in single day. This is the second-highest single-day toll since the pandemic outbreak. The highest (985) was registered on April 28. Meanwhile, the death toll in the state has now reached 81,486.
Besides, the new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the state. 34,389 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 4,68,109.
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,544 cases on May 16; 22,430 tests conducted, lowest in three weeks
With the addition of 1,544 new COVID-19 cases on May 16, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,88,696. Now, there are 35,702 active cases in the city.
Mumbai reported 60 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday which pushed its fatality count to 14,260 data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 2,438 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,36,753.
Maharashtra: Light spell of rain and gusty winds seen in in view of Cyclone Tauktae; early morning visuals from Wadala area of Mumbai
(With inputs from agnecies)