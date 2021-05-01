Mumbai: Latest updates - COVID-19 vaccination for 18+ at 5 centres

Maharashtra Foundation Day: Minister Nawab Malik, Sharad Pawar and others wish people of the state
COVID-19: BMC acts against bride-groom kin, hall for marriage
The management of a banquet hall in south Mumbai was fined Rs 50,000 for hosting a wedding ceremony in violation of COVID-19 norms on Friday and a police case was being registered against the families of the bride and groom, a civic official said.
Maharashtra reports 62,919 new COVID-19 cases, 828 deaths
Maharashtra on Friday reported 62,919 fresh COVID-19 cases and 828 deaths, said the state health department.
The daily rise in cases was less than Thursday's addition of 66,159, but the number of deaths increased compared to 771 the day before.
COVID-19 surge: Maha added as many cases in Apr as in 196 days
The over 17.46 lakh COVID-19 cases Maharashtra added in April this year was equal to the tally it had racked up in 196 days, giving an indication of the intensity of the second wave that has hit the state.
Mumbai records less than 4,000 COVID-19 cases
For the second time in the past week, Mumbai recorded less than 4,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. On Friday, the city recorded 3,925 positive cases. 6,380 patients were discharged and 89 patients succumbed to the virus.
Mumbai: Vaccination for 18+ at 5 centres
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be conducting a vaccination drive today (May 1) for all registered beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age. According to civic officials, five vaccine centres – BYL Nair, Cooper, Seven Hills and Rajawadi Hospitals and the BKC Jumbo Vaccine Centre – will be holding the vaccination drive for all adults. However, there will be no vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years.
