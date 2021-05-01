Mumbai

Mumbai: Latest updates - COVID-19 vaccination for 18+ at 5 centres

Mumbai: Latest updates on May 1
Cumulative anti-COVID-19 vaccination as of 7 am on May 1 in Maharashtra 1,61,84,823

Visuals of celebrations of inception of Maharashtra on 1st May 1960

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar hoisted in Pune on the occasion of Maharashtra Day

CM Uddhav Thackeray hoisted flag at Mantralaya on the occasion of Maharashtra Day

CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute on occasion of Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Foundation Day: Minister Nawab Malik, Sharad Pawar and others wish people of the state

COVID-19: BMC acts against bride-groom kin, hall for marriage

The management of a banquet hall in south Mumbai was fined Rs 50,000 for hosting a wedding ceremony in violation of COVID-19 norms on Friday and a police case was being registered against the families of the bride and groom, a civic official said.

Maharashtra: Veteran journalist Manohar Andhare dead

Maharashtra reports 62,919 new COVID-19 cases, 828 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday reported 62,919 fresh COVID-19 cases and 828 deaths, said the state health department.

The daily rise in cases was less than Thursday's addition of 66,159, but the number of deaths increased compared to 771 the day before.

No need for stricter lockdown in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

COVID-19 surge: Maha added as many cases in Apr as in 196 days

The over 17.46 lakh COVID-19 cases Maharashtra added in April this year was equal to the tally it had racked up in 196 days, giving an indication of the intensity of the second wave that has hit the state.

Mumbai records less than 4,000 COVID-19 cases

For the second time in the past week, Mumbai recorded less than 4,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. On Friday, the city recorded 3,925 positive cases. 6,380 patients were discharged and 89 patients succumbed to the virus.

Mumbai: Vaccination for 18+ at 5 centres 

Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be conducting a vaccination drive today (May 1) for all registered beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age. According to civic officials, five vaccine centres – BYL Nair, Cooper, Seven Hills and Rajawadi Hospitals and the BKC Jumbo Vaccine Centre – will be holding the vaccination drive for all adults. However, there will be no vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years.

