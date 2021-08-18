Elgar case: Accused Hany Babu to be back in jail from hospital on Wednesday

Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here since May, will be discharged and sent back to the Taloja prison on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

A bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar took on record Babu's medical report submitted by the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, and accepted the state government's submission that he will be "transferred back to the Taloja prison on Wednesday." Babu's counsels, senior advocate Yug Chaudhry, and advocate Payoshi Roy, told the HC that as per the private hospital, Babu was fit to be discharged.