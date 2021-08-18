Today’s Weather forecast at 8 am:
Moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of occassional intense spells.
Tide Timings:
High Tide0841 hrs 3.69mtrNext day 19 Aug. 2021:- 2016 hrs 3.22 mtr
...
Low tide1440 hrs 2.28 mtrNext day 19 Aug. 2021:- 0238 hrs 0.97 mtr
Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here since May, will be discharged and sent back to the Taloja prison on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.
A bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar took on record Babu's medical report submitted by the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, and accepted the state government's submission that he will be "transferred back to the Taloja prison on Wednesday." Babu's counsels, senior advocate Yug Chaudhry, and advocate Payoshi Roy, told the HC that as per the private hospital, Babu was fit to be discharged.
Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated first electric vehicle charging point at a public parking lot in Mumbai.
Taking to Twitter, the minister said that this is very encouraging as we move in the direction of making Maharashtra electric vehicle friendly.
"Inaugurated an EV enabled parking lot at Kohinoor building in Mumbai. This is very encouraging as we move in the direction of making Maharashtra Electric Vehicle friendly," he tweeted.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Maharashtra reported 4,408 new coronavirus cases and 116 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, while 5,424 patients recovered from the infection. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 64,01,213, while the death toll rose to 1,35,255.
The official said 5,424 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,01,168. Maharashtra now has 61,306 active cases. The state has 3,53,807 people in home quarantine and another 2,233 in institutional quarantine.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.87 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests in the state climbed to 5,12,91,383, of which 1,79,488 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Mumbai reported 198 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and two fresh deaths, the lowest fatality count since March 9. The tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,39,724, while the death toll jumped to 15,994.
The city also reported the lowest coronavirus death count in more than five months. On March 9, Mumbai had witnessed only two fatalities.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)