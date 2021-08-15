Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the Indian flag at Mantralaya, today. Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte was also present on the occasion.
The Kandivali unit of the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) has arrested a 31-year-old man and seized 60 grams of banned substance, Ganja, valued at ₹12 lakh in the international market. The accused was nabbed from Mankhurd on Friday afternoon. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.
The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly sending back-to-back emails last month to the Mumbai University, threatening to blow up the Kalina campus if the third year graduation results are not declared at the earliest. The sender was a disgruntled student and no arrests have been made.
Humanity can ill-afford the luxury of using water bodies as dumping grounds of municipal waste, observed the Supreme Court on Thursday while ordering the BMC commissioner to file an affidavit indicating the steps which have been taken to comply with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in regard to ensuring compliance with the requisite standards for the discharge of effluents including municipal waste and sewage.
The affidavit, the top court said, shall set down a concrete plan of action for the future
The Mumbai police have beefed up the security in the city for Independence Day celebrations today. While all police and security personnel will be on field for a general alert, key locations like Mantralaya will have extra deployment for the flag-hoisting ceremony.
In order to maintain law and order in the city ahead of Independence Day, the police carried out ‘Operation All Out’ from Friday night till Saturday morning at 230 locations. Also, nakabandis were carried out at 139 places. During this, 382 people with criminal records and 79 wanted accused were arrested.
The police said out of the 1,990 flag-hoisting locations, 884 places have been checked during the combing operation. As many as 32 people were issued non-bailable warrants.
Eight firefighters from Maharashtra, including four from Mumbai, have been chosen for gallantry medals announced by the Union government on the eve of the country's 75th Independence Day.
Mumbai Police on Saturday found a car loaded with firecrackers parked outside a Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve's office in Dahisar area here on Saturday.
According to Mumbai Police, a car loaded with firecrackers was found parked outside Surve's office in Dahisar (East). The owner of the vehicle has been identified. He stays in a nearby building and was called to the police station, the police said.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 5,787 new coronavirus positive cases and 134 fatalities, including the highest 45 in the Kolhapur region, taking the tally of infections to 63,87,863 and the toll to 1,34,909.
Mumbai city recorded 265 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday.
