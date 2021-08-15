SC: Humanity cannot afford using water bodies as dumping ground

Humanity can ill-afford the luxury of using water bodies as dumping grounds of municipal waste, observed the Supreme Court on Thursday while ordering the BMC commissioner to file an affidavit indicating the steps which have been taken to comply with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in regard to ensuring compliance with the requisite standards for the discharge of effluents including municipal waste and sewage.

The affidavit, the top court said, shall set down a concrete plan of action for the future