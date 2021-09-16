e-Paper Get App

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:28 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Sensex rises 128 points in the opening trade

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates | Unsplash

1,06,5946 vaccinated through 4,445 sessions; cumulative tally at 6,99,80,408

Maharashtra: Man held for raping 11-years old step-daughter in Palghar

Sensex rises 128 points in the opening trade, currently at 58,851.36; Nifty at 17,563

Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs

BJP should fight the next UP polls in alliance with RPI (Athawale) & allocate 10-12 seats to us. I've told BJP chief JP Nadda & Union Home Min Amit Shah that if BJP fights polls with us, it can be a major setback to BSP: RPI (Athawale) chief & Union Min Ramdas Athawale (19.05)

Maha: Cong blames previous BJP govt, RSS for scrapping of OBC quota in local body polls

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday accused the previous BJP-led state government of messing up the political reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies.

Maharashtra: Cong plans to showcase its work done in 6 decades through 60 programs

As Maharashtra completed 60 years since its formation last year, the Congress unit of the state has decided to organize 60 programs to inform the public about the work done by the Congress government in the state in the last 60 years.

(With inputs from agencies)

