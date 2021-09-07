e-Paper Get App

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:04 PM IST

07 September 2021 03:04 PM IST

Probe panel issues bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh for failing to appear before it

An inquiry commission headed by a retired high court judge on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it.

The Maharashtra government in March this year formed a one-member commission of Justice (retd) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to conduct a probe into corruption allegations levelled by Singh against the then state home minister Anil Deshmukh The commission had issued summons to Singh multiple times to appear before it, but he failed to do so, Hence, the panel issued a bailable warrant against him, a government lawyer said.

