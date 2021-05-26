Mumbai: Latest updates

CBI FIR in Anil Deshmukh case: Bombay HC adjourns hearing of Maha govt's plea to June 8
Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned to June 8, the hearing of a petition filed by Maharashtra challenging two paragraphs in CBI's First Information Report (FIR) against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case.
The High Court has also asked Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to not take action (seek documents from the state government) till the next hearing.
