Mumbai

Monday,August 23, 2021, 03:05 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
23 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Three held for allegedly trashing vegetable vendor in Mumbai's Matunga

Three people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a vegetable vendor in Matunga on Sunday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera inside the shop.

The arrested accused have been identified as Uday Kumar Nadar, Balkrishna Nadar and Ramesh. Matunga Police Station has arrested the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Actually, Uday Nadar himself had taken this vegetable shop on rent earlier and the victim used to work with him," said the police.

