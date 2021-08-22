Sanjay Raut likens India's partition to situation in Afghanistan

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday likened India's partition to the present situation in Afghanistan and said it reminds people of the pain of destruction of a country's existence and sovereignty.

In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut also said if Nathuram Godse had killed Jinnah, "who was responsible for creating Pakistan", instead of Mahatma Gandhi, the partition could have been avoided and there would have been no need for observing August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.

"The situation in Afghanistan reminds us of what is the pain of destruction of a country's existence and sovereignty," the Marathi daily's executive editor said.