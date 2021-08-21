Danve says Rahul Gandhi is of no use to anyone, likens him to stray bull; leaves Cong fuming

Union minister Raosaheb Danve has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was of no use to anyone, and also likened him to a stray bull.

The Congress objected to his "indecent and shocking" remarks and demanded his removal from the Union cabinet.

Danve made the remarks while speaking at a public rally in Jalna district of Maharashtra as part of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' taken out by newly-inducted Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.