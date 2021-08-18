e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Want to provide affordable air travel facility to common people: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya ScindiaDelhi Court discharges Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with Sunanda Pushkar death case
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 03:09 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

FPJ Web Desk
| Pexels

| Pexels

Advertisement
18 August 2021 03:09 PM IST

SC dismisses Maha govt plea against CBI probe into transfer, posting of cops by Anil Deshmukh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea of the Maharashtra government seeking to set aside two paragraphs related to transfer and posting of police officers, reinstatement of an officer from the CBI's FIR against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that it is not inclined to interfere with the July 22 order of the Bombay High Court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal