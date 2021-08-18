SC dismisses Maha govt plea against CBI probe into transfer, posting of cops by Anil Deshmukh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea of the Maharashtra government seeking to set aside two paragraphs related to transfer and posting of police officers, reinstatement of an officer from the CBI's FIR against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that it is not inclined to interfere with the July 22 order of the Bombay High Court.