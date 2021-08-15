e-Paper Get App

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 03:31 PM IST

15 August 2021 03:31 PM IST
MCOCA slapped on millionaire hawker accused of extortion; properties attached

The GRP here has invoked the stringent MCOCA against a millionaire hawker accused of extortion, his wife and six other associates, and attached many of his properties, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused, Santosh Kumar Singh alias Bablu Thakur, has properties worth crores, including two high-end cars and a motorcycle, 10 houses in Mumbai, two land plots at his native place in Uttar Pradesh, five acre agricultural land, 1.5 kg gold, insurance policies worth around Rs 10 lakh and cash in about 30 bank accounts, the official said.

