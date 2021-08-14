Bombay HC stays parts of new IT Rules which mandate adherence to `code of ethics' by digital media

The Bombay High Court on Saturday granted an interim stay to the operation of parts of the recently notified Information Technology Rules, 2021 which require that all online publishers follow a "code of ethics" and norms of conduct.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni stayed sub-clauses 1 and 3 of clause 9 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.