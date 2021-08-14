The Bombay High Court on Saturday granted an interim stay to the operation of parts of the recently notified Information Technology Rules, 2021 which require that all online publishers follow a "code of ethics" and norms of conduct.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni stayed sub-clauses 1 and 3 of clause 9 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
Police of all districts in Mumbai have been instructed to be vigilant ahead of independence day.
"All police stations will maintain high alert in the form of static deployment and patrolling to prevent any untoward incident on Independence Day", informed Mumbai Police.
Police stated that Anti-Terror Cell (ATC) and beat officers in all police stations have been activated to gather intelligence.
The Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Unit (ATS) arrested a 28-year-old man in West Bengal, who was on the run for seven years for possessing counterfeit Indian currency notes, said the ATS on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai ATS nabbed the man, Athaur Ayub, from the Malda district of West Bengal under Sections 489 (A), (B) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
