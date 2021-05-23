Mumbai: Latest updates - Indian Navy warship reaches with 40 MT liquid medical oxygen, cylinders from Qatar

Indian naval ship INS Trikand reached Mumbai on Sunday with 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Qatar, as part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

"As part of ongoing #COVID relief Operation #SamudraSetu_II, #INSTrikand arrived at #Mumbai today with two Liq Med O2 (LMO) containers of 20 MT each $@$# 100 O2 cylinders from #Qatar," the Navy spokesperson tweeted.Indian naval ship INS Trikand reached Mumbai on Sunday with 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Qatar, as part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

"As part of ongoing #COVID relief Operation #SamudraSetu_II, #INSTrikand arrived at #Mumbai today with two Liq Med O2 (LMO) containers of 20 MT each $@$# 100 O2 cylinders from #Qatar," the Navy spokesperson tweeted.