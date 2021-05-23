Mumbai: Latest updates - Indian Navy warship reaches with 40 MT liquid medical oxygen, cylinders from Qatar

Indian Navy warship reaches Mumbai with 40 MT liquid medical oxygen, cylinders
Indian naval ship INS Trikand reached Mumbai on Sunday with 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Qatar, as part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.
"As part of ongoing #COVID relief Operation #SamudraSetu_II, #INSTrikand arrived at #Mumbai today with two Liq Med O2 (LMO) containers of 20 MT each $@$# 100 O2 cylinders from #Qatar," the Navy spokesperson tweeted.Indian naval ship INS Trikand reached Mumbai on Sunday with 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Qatar, as part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.
"As part of ongoing #COVID relief Operation #SamudraSetu_II, #INSTrikand arrived at #Mumbai today with two Liq Med O2 (LMO) containers of 20 MT each $@$# 100 O2 cylinders from #Qatar," the Navy spokesperson tweeted.
Two years of Modi govt: Maharashtra Congress, NCP highlight failures
The Congress and NCP in Maharashtra on Sunday slammed the Narendra Modi government as the latter gets set to complete two years of its second term on May 26.
Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Anant Gadgil said the "Gujarat model of governance" on which Modi came to power in 2014 stood exposed amid the coronavirus outbreak with even the High Court pulling up the BJP government in the neighbouring state on ineffectiveness of measures to tackle the outbreak.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)