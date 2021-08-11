No new COVID-19 infection in Dharavi for 3rd time in Aug; active cases at 25

Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi did not report any fresh coronavirus case for the third time in August so far on Wednesday, keeping the tally unchanged at 6,992, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Earlier on August 3 and 8, no new case was detected in the slum- dominated area, once a COVID-19 hotspot.

In June and July, too, Dharavi had witnessed no new COVID-19 infections on a few days.