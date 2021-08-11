e-Paper Get App

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:55 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - 7 Delta plus cases reported

Ajit Pawar seeks PM's intervention in Maharashtra-Karnataka border row

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to resolve the state's long pending boundary dispute with neighbouring Karnataka.

In the letter dated August 9, Pawar appealed to Modi to take the lead in stopping the Karnataka government's "atrocities" on Marathi-speaking people and include the disputed areas in Maharashtra.

No new COVID-19 infection in Dharavi for 3rd time in Aug; active cases at 25

Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi did not report any fresh coronavirus case for the third time in August so far on Wednesday, keeping the tally unchanged at 6,992, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Earlier on August 3 and 8, no new case was detected in the slum- dominated area, once a COVID-19 hotspot.

In June and July, too, Dharavi had witnessed no new COVID-19 infections on a few days.

Maharashtra govt announces major relaxations: Restaurants, shopping malls allowed to remain open...
COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 20 more cases of Delta plus variant, 7 in Mumbai; tally reaches 65
Four arrested from Bengal, Jharkhand by Mumbai cops for online cheating

Four persons have been arrested from two states for allegedly cheating people online by sending them bulk messages posing as representatives of a prominent telecom company, the Mumbai police said on Wednesday.

A team of the BKC cyber police station of the crime branch nabbed the accused after conducting raids in West Bengal and Jharkhand, an official said.

