Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to resolve the state's long pending boundary dispute with neighbouring Karnataka.
In the letter dated August 9, Pawar appealed to Modi to take the lead in stopping the Karnataka government's "atrocities" on Marathi-speaking people and include the disputed areas in Maharashtra.
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Sankli Street, Byculla. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. Details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021
Maharashtra: The fire in the high-rise building in Mumbai's Byculla has been doused; no injuries were reported— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021
Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi did not report any fresh coronavirus case for the third time in August so far on Wednesday, keeping the tally unchanged at 6,992, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
Earlier on August 3 and 8, no new case was detected in the slum- dominated area, once a COVID-19 hotspot.
In June and July, too, Dharavi had witnessed no new COVID-19 infections on a few days.
Maharashtra Government allows the operations of hotels and restaurants till 10 pm in the state. As of now hotels and restaurants were allowed to operate till 4 pm only. Detailed SoP to be issued shortly.— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021
Four persons have been arrested from two states for allegedly cheating people online by sending them bulk messages posing as representatives of a prominent telecom company, the Mumbai police said on Wednesday.
A team of the BKC cyber police station of the crime branch nabbed the accused after conducting raids in West Bengal and Jharkhand, an official said.
