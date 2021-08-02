Mumbai: Latest updates

Consider dedicated education channel for students in COVID-19 times: HC to Maha govt
The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to consider setting up a dedicated channel for education in consultation with the Union government so that students, including specially-abled children, particularly in rural areas, do not suffer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
