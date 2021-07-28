Mumbai: Latest updates

CBI opposes Chhota Rajan's bail plea in HC, says he has no respect for country's laws
The Central Bureau of Investigation opposed Chhota Rajan's bail plea in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday and said the gangster had no respect for the country's laws.
Special Public Prosecutor Pardeep Gharat told a single bench presided over by Justice Anuja Prabhudesai that Rajan had multiple cases pending against him and was convicted and sentenced in a host of other cases.
Gharat urged the high court not to grant bail to Rajan, saying the gangster was a "Z plus security threat".
He said Rajan had fled India and travelled to several other countries on fake names and passports before he was finally arrested and extradited to India in November 2015.
Pornography case: Court refuses bail to Raj Kundra
A Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.
Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.
On Tuesday, a magistrate's court here remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.
