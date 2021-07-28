Mumbai: Latest updates

The Central Bureau of Investigation opposed Chhota Rajan's bail plea in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday and said the gangster had no respect for the country's laws.

Special Public Prosecutor Pardeep Gharat told a single bench presided over by Justice Anuja Prabhudesai that Rajan had multiple cases pending against him and was convicted and sentenced in a host of other cases.

Gharat urged the high court not to grant bail to Rajan, saying the gangster was a "Z plus security threat".

He said Rajan had fled India and travelled to several other countries on fake names and passports before he was finally arrested and extradited to India in November 2015.