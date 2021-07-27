Mumbai: Latest updates

Pornography case: Bombay Court sends Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe to 14-day judicial custody
A court in Mumbai has sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days in the pornography racket case.
During the proceedings of the court, the investigating officer said the accused (Raj Kundra) was not cooperating and has not given proper answers to any question.
While updating the court about the investigation, the officer said they have recorded Shilpa Shetty's statement and have also seized Kundra's MacBook and phone.
Defamation: Court gives Kangana last chance for exemption, directs her to appear next time
A court here on Tuesday allowed as the "last chance" actor Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in the defamation case filed by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar and directed her to remain present on the next date of hearing without fail.
Metropolitan magistrate, Andheri, RR Khan, also rejected the plea of Akhtar, filed through his lawyer, seeking issuance of an arrest warrant against the actor but said the complainant can move the plea again if Ranaut fails to appear at the next hearing.
Maha rains: Death toll rises to 207; 11 people still missing
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 207 on Tuesday with the worst-hit Raigad district alone accounting for nearly 100 fatalities, while 11 persons are still missing, the state government said.
Heavy rains last week caused massive floods and landslides in large parts of the state, especially in the coastal Konkan and Western Maharashtra regions.
Out of the 207 deaths caused due to heavy rains and floods since last week, the maximum 95 were from Raigad district followed by 45 in Satara, 35 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, 7 in Kolhapur, 4 in Mumbai suburban, 3 in Pune, two each in Sindhudurg, Wardha and Akola districts, said a statement issued by the state disaster management department.
