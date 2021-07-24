Mumbai: Latest updates - NDRF retrieves 52 bodies, rescues 1,800 stranded people in Maharashtra

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday said it has retrieved 52 bodies from sites of landslides, rescued 1,800 stranded people and evacuated 87 others to safer places in Maharashtra, which has witnessed floods due to heavy rains.

An extensive search is on for missing persons, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said in a statement, adding that rescue and relief operations are being run in Maharashtra's Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts.

For immediate response during the flood in any part of the country, 149 NDRF teams have been deployed or prepositioned, the force said.