Mumbai: Latest updates - NDRF retrieves 52 bodies, rescues 1,800 stranded people in Maharashtra

Maharashtra rain fury: NDRF retrieves 52 bodies, rescues 1,800 stranded people
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday said it has retrieved 52 bodies from sites of landslides, rescued 1,800 stranded people and evacuated 87 others to safer places in Maharashtra, which has witnessed floods due to heavy rains.
An extensive search is on for missing persons, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said in a statement, adding that rescue and relief operations are being run in Maharashtra's Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts.
For immediate response during the flood in any part of the country, 149 NDRF teams have been deployed or prepositioned, the force said.
Barge P305 case: Court denies bail to three accused
A court here has rejected the bail plea of two officials and a director of the commercial barge that sank off Mumbai coast during Cyclone Tauktae in May, in which 71 persons lost their lives.
Sessions judge U M Padwad on Friday denied bail to Prasad Rane, office administrator of PAPAA Shipping, Nitin Singh, one of its directors, and Akhilesh Tiwari, the company's technical superintendent. The detailed order was made available on Saturday.
Maharashtra floods: 76 dead, 38 injured, 59 missing in floods; Raigad worst hit
At least 76 people died, 38 others injured and 59 are missing after many areas in Maharashtra were hit by floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.
Raigad district seems the worst-affected by the rain fury where 47 people lost their lives, including 37 in the landslide at Taliye village on Thursday, according to the state disaster management department.
Maharashtra govt to bring plan to relocate people living in hilly areas in view of landslides: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that in view of the incidents of landslide, the state government would come up with a plan to permanently shift and relocate people living in hilly areas.
He also said that a policy would be formulated for management of water as parts of the state, especially the western Maharashtra region, witnesses floods during monsoon due to rise in river water levels.
Thackeray was speaking to reporters in Taliye village of Raigad district, where a landslide on Thursday evening has claimed at least 37 lives so far.
ED likely to file PMLA, FEMA cases against Raj Kundra in porn film case
Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, will soon face money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases against him as Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.
Sources said the Central agency, mandated to probe financial frauds related cases, may file a case against Kundra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and FEMA by the end of this month anytime after July 26.
CR Monsoon Updates at 15.00 hrs89,000 rendered homeless in flood-battered Maharashtra
As rains finally took a break, the flood-ravaged districts of Maharashtra presented a grim scenario with over 89,000 people evacuated and only beginning to grapple with the idea of how to rebuild their lives, officials said here on Saturday.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left Mumbai by helicopter to Raigad and then by road to survey the worst-hit Taliye village, near Mahad, where more than 50 people perished under a hillslide on Friday.
According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the towns of Chiplun and Khed in Ratnagiri district were completely inundated with water, both remained cut-off from land routes as the Vashishti River bridge was washed away in the flood.
