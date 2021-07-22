Mumbai: Latest updates - 6,000 passengers stranded as train services hit in Konkan due to heavy rains; rivers in spate

High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid rainfall
Amid rainfall, high tide was witnessed in the Marine Drive area in Mumbai on Thursday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the city and suburbs might witness moderate to heavy rainfall/thundershowers. Spells of heavy rainfall are expected at some isolated places.
Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city.
CET portal for Class 11 FYJC admission shut, students to be notified once technical issues are resolved
For the third day in a row, Class 10 students have not been able to fill application forms for the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) because the portal http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/ has been shut temporarily due to technical issues. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said students will be notified soon when technical issues are resolved and will be given additional time to fill application forms.
Nearly 6,000 passengers were stranded as train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were suspended on Thursday after a river overflowed following heavy rains, while incessant downpour badly hit road and rail traffic in several parts of the state, including around Mumbai, as authorities called in NDRF to help the administration in rescue efforts.
So far, nine trains have been regulated due to disruption of services on the Konkan Railway (KR) route, meaning they have been either rerouted, short-terminated or cancelled, officials said.
