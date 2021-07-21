Mumbai: Latest updates - IMD issues 'red alert' for city; says conditions favourable for heavy showers

IMD issues 'red alert' for Mumbai; says conditions favourable for heavy showers
The Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital on Wednesday.
Earlier, the MeT office had sounded an 'orange alert', but it is now been changed to 'red alert' for Wednesday because of the "favourable synoptic conditions", Dr Jayant Sarkar, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre here said.
Kangana moves HC against defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has approached the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of proceedings initiated by a city magistrate on a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.
In an appeal filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut claimed that the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court initiated proceedings against her by relying only on the police's report and did not examine witnesses independently.
Porn films case: Chats suggest Kundra planned another app after 'Hotshots' was blocked
Purported WhatsApp chats between businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in an alleged porn films racket, and other members of a group suggested he had a 'Plan B' in place after Google Play took down 'Hotshots', the OTT app at the centre of the illegal activity, due to policy violations, police sources said on Wednesday.
The 'Plan B' involved launching a new application to carry on the illegal business of producing and circulating pornographic content, they said.
MMRC completes 97% tunnelling on Colaba-SEEPZ Metro line
Spelling cheers for Mumbaikars, almost 97 per cent tunnelling work on the longest and fully-underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro 3 corridor has been completed with the 39th breakthrough achieved at Mahalaxmi, officials said on Wednesday.
Till date, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) Ltd, which is executing the project, has tunnelled 52.60 km of the 54.50 km double line (up/down), marking nearly 97 percent of the total tunnelling work required, company's Managing Director Ranjit Singh Deol said.
