Mumbai: Latest updates

Did Pegasus 'scandal' happen in Maha? Cong asks; demands probe
Maharashtra Congress on Monday sought to know if snooping and phone tapping took place in the state using the Israeli software Pegasus during the previous BJP-led state government.
State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant also demanded an inquiry into the issue.
"Did the Pegasus scandal happen in Maharashtra?" asked Sawant, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and NCP in the state.
Navi Mumbai man gets life imprisonment for killing wife
A Thane court sentenced a Navi Mumbai resident to life imprisonment for killing his wife in May, 2017.
Principal District and Sessions Judge RM Joshi, in his order of July 9, the detailed copy of which was made available on Monday, held Jayesh Mahalim (30) guilty under section 302 of IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal receives Mumbai Ratna award for being architect of internationally acclaimed Mumbai Covid-19 fight Model
BMC chief IS Chahal received prestigious Mumbai Ratna Award from Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan today evening for being architect of the internationally acclaimed Mumbai Covid-19 fight Model that effectively controlled the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai during the 1st & 2nd covid waves.
"I dedicate this honour to Team BMC. It would have been beyond imagination, even to think of such an honour without a stellar performance of Team BMC. Team BMC resolves to continue to do its best in future also," said IS Chahal.