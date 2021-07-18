Mumbai: Latest updates - Water complex hit, boil drinking water, BMC tells citizens

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in house collapses triggered by landslides following heavy overnight rains in Mumbai and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the victims.

Twenty five people died in house collapse incidents after heavy showers, which caused severe water-logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the metropolis on Sunday, officials said.

Thackeray spoke to Mumbai civic commissioner I S Chahal and took stock of the rescue and relief operations.

He directed the authorities to ensure coordination among the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), municipal workers, fire brigade and police for rescue operations.