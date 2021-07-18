Mumbai: Latest updates - Water complex hit, boil drinking water, BMC tells citizens

Maha CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in house collapses triggered by landslides following heavy overnight rains in Mumbai and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the victims.
Twenty five people died in house collapse incidents after heavy showers, which caused severe water-logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the metropolis on Sunday, officials said.
Thackeray spoke to Mumbai civic commissioner I S Chahal and took stock of the rescue and relief operations.
He directed the authorities to ensure coordination among the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), municipal workers, fire brigade and police for rescue operations.
Water complex hit, boil drinking water, BMC tells citizens
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday asked citizens to boil water before drinking as heavy rains over the last two days had led to flooding in the water purification complex at Bhandup.
The flooding has affected electrical equipment that control the pumping and filtration processes there, one of the major sites of water supply to the country's financial capital, he said.
Maha CM takes stock of situation in rain-battered Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took stock of the preparedness by various government agencies to tackle any emergency with the IMD forecasting a severe wet spell for the next couple of days and issuing orange alert for Mumbai and the Konkan coast.
Thackeray directed the agencies to remain more alert and asked authorities to keep a watch on landslide-prone areas and dilapidated buildings, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.
