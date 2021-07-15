Mumbai: Latest updates - Member of Dawood Ibrahim gang arrested

Mumbai police sent teams to the native places of the crew members who had died in the Barge P305 drowning incident due to Cyclone Tauktae so as to collect DNA samples of their parents and children in order to identify the bodies which were recovered from the sea, said Mumbai Police on Thursday.

A total of 71 dead bodies were collected by the Indian Coast Guard and Navy from the sea and were kept at the JJ Hospital mortuary for identification. Out of the 71 bodies, 68 had been identified and had been handed over to families of the dead crew members. However, the bodies of eight crew members are still missing, according to Mumbai Police.