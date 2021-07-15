Mumbai: Latest updates - Member of Dawood Ibrahim gang arrested

Why is MVA govt scared despite majority in House: Devendra Fadnavis on Assembly Speaker's election
Amid reports that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation in Maharashtra was planning to change rules to adopt the method of open voting for the state Assembly Speaker's election, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked why the state government was scared despite having majority in the House.
He said the move showed that the MVA allies not only trust one another, but also their own legislators.
Mumbai Police to collect DNA samples of relatives to identify bodies of Barge P305 drowning incident
Mumbai police sent teams to the native places of the crew members who had died in the Barge P305 drowning incident due to Cyclone Tauktae so as to collect DNA samples of their parents and children in order to identify the bodies which were recovered from the sea, said Mumbai Police on Thursday.
A total of 71 dead bodies were collected by the Indian Coast Guard and Navy from the sea and were kept at the JJ Hospital mortuary for identification. Out of the 71 bodies, 68 had been identified and had been handed over to families of the dead crew members. However, the bodies of eight crew members are still missing, according to Mumbai Police.
Maharashtra govt gives nod to ACB for open inquiry into corruption charges against Param Bir Singh
The Maharashtra government has given its permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct an open inquiry into the allegations of corruption against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made by another police officer, an official of the agency said on Thursday.
The ACB had sought permission to initiate open inquiry against Singh into the charges levelled by police inspector Anup Dange and the government gave its nod on Wednesday, he said.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after holding a meeting with party leaders
Dabholkar murder case: HC permits accused to travel for father's final rites
The Bombay High Court on Thursday permitted Vikram Bhave, an accused in the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, to travel to Ratnagiri to perform the final rites of his father, who died on June 25.
The court had granted bail to Bhave in May, but had directed him not to leave Pune city where the case is being tried.
The accused filed an application this week, seeking permission to travel to Ratnagiri so that he can perform the final rites of his father.
MMRDA plans Rs 11,235 crore underground road connecting Borivali and Thane
The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will construct an underground road connecting Mumbai's western suburb of Borivali to adjoining Thane city, and once completed it will considerably reduce the commuting time between the two locations, Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.
In a statement here, he said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 11,235.43 crore and two tunnels connecting Thane and Borivali would make travel between them faster for commuters and also help in reducing traffic congestion on the busy Godhbunder Road in the adjoining city.
Member of Dawood Ibrahim gang arrested
A member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang who was wanted in several cases has been arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police, an official said on Thursday.
Sayyed Abbas Tublani (32) had changed his name to Jasim Rebal Tublani and travelled outside the country with a fake passport, he said.
Acting on tip-off that he was to going to visit Thakurpada area of Dahisar, offiicals of the Thane AEC laid a trap and nabbed him two days ago, said senior inspector Sanjay Shinde.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)