Mumbai: Latest updates - No local trains for general public as Level 3 restrictions to continue

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday approved the use of A4 size papers printed on both sides for filing pleas across all benches of the courts, in order to save paper and free up storage space.

The court's decision came following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Ajinkya Udane, who stated in the petition that using A4 size paper for all judicial and administrative work instead of the current practice of using only one side of larger-sized sheets would save paper, result in felling of fewer trees and free up storage space in the court.