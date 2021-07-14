Mumbai: Latest updates - No local trains for general public as Level 3 restrictions to continue

Bombay HC permits use of A4 size paper for filing pleas
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday approved the use of A4 size papers printed on both sides for filing pleas across all benches of the courts, in order to save paper and free up storage space.
The court's decision came following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Ajinkya Udane, who stated in the petition that using A4 size paper for all judicial and administrative work instead of the current practice of using only one side of larger-sized sheets would save paper, result in felling of fewer trees and free up storage space in the court.
Nana Patole fires veiled barb at NCP, says Congress was cheated in 2014
In a veiled attack on the ally Nationalist Congress Party in the context of a past assembly election, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said his party was "cheated" in 2014 and it is now preparing for the 2024 general elections keeping that in mind.
Speaking to reporters here, Patole also said he was given the task to attack the opposition BJP and not the Sharad Pawar-led party or the Shiv Sena- all constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
