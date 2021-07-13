Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra govt releases EV policy, proposes to achieve 25% electrification of public transport by 2025

Maharashtra govt submits medical records of late priest Stan Swamy in HC
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday submitted to the Bombay High Court the medical records of Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, an 84-yar-old accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case who died in a hospital here while being in judicial custody last week awaiting a medical bail.
Chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar that the state had submitted "a compilation of Swamy's complete medical records" since the time he was lodged in the Taloja prison as an undertrial.
10 kg cake baked with hashish seized from psychologist
A 10-kilogram hashish-filled brownie cake as well as a large quantity of opium were allegedly seized during a Narcotics Control Bureau raid in the home of a psychologist practicing in a renowned south Mumbai Hospital, an official said on Tuesday.
The raid in the home of consulting psychologist Rahmeen Charaniya in Mazgaon on Monday led to the seizure of the cake, being sold under the 'hash brownie' name, as well as 320 grams of opium and Rs 1.72 lakh cash, he said.
MSRTC driver takes bus with passengers on flooded bridge; suspended
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday suspended a driver for driving the bus full of passengers on a bridge submerged in floodwater in Raigad district, an official said.
A video of the incident that occurred on Monday showed that the bus was being driven on the bridge at Revtale.
According to the official, the bus with at least 52 passengers was headed towards Velas from Pimpri-Chinchwad depot in Pune.
Miami-type multi-storeyed jail planned in Mumbai: Prison official
The Maharashtra prison department plans to set up a multi-storeyed facility in Mumbai that can accommodate up to 5,000 inmates to ease the pressure on Arthur Road Jail there which is crowded and offers no scope for expansion, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Sunil Ramanand said the prison being envisaged will be on the lines of the Miami Correction Facility in the United States of America to tide over the acute paucity of land in the metropolis.
Maharashtra govt transfers 20 IAS officers
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials.
O P Gupta, principal secretary of the Higher and Technical Education department, was appointed as principal secretary (expenditure) in the Finance department.
Vikas Chandra Rastogi, principal secretary in the General Administration Department (GAD) replaced Gupta as principal secretary of the Higher and Technical Education department.
Indra Mallo, commissioner of ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services), replaced Rastogi in the GAD.
Rubal Prakher-Agarwal, currently serving as an additional municipal commissioner in Pune, was promoted as commissioner of ICDS.
Kolhapur collector Daulat Desai was posted as joint secretary, Medical Education and Drugs department.
Most of the other transfers were at the level of collector or municipal corporation.