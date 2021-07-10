Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra must implement agricultural laws laid down by Centre as they are, demands BJP's Kisan Morcha General Secretary

Patole's phone-tapping allegation came nearly two years after MVA govt's formation: BJP leader
Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar sought to know why state Congress chief Nana Patole took nearly two years to level the phone-tapping allegation against the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation in the state was formed in November 2019.
Congress is part of the three-party MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra govt sets up panel to probe phone-tapping allegation made by state Cong chief Nana Patole
The Maharashtra government has appointed a high-level committee under state DGP Sanjay Pandey to probe state Congress chief Nana Patole's allegation that his phone was tapped when he was MP in 2016-17 under the watch of the then BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis.
State intelligence department commissioner and additional police commissioner (special branch) will be part of this three-member panel, as per the order issued by the state government on Friday night.
Nigerian among two arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 37.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested two persons, one of them a Nigerian national, for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 37.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC laid a trap near Agarwadi bus stop on Sion-Panvel Highway in Govandi on Friday evening, and nabbed Francis Augustin D'Souza (29) with 45 gm of mephedrone, the official said.
Stage on bullock cart collapses during Congress' protest against fuel price hike
A makeshift stage mounted on a bullock cart toppled under the weight of Congress activists during a protest held against the fuel price hike in Antop Hill locality here on Saturday.
Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap was among other workers of the Congress present on the stage when it collapsed. Jagtap and other leaders escaped unhurt.
Earlier in the day, the Congress staged demonstrations at 29 spots in Mumbai against the rise in prices of petrol and diesel and other essential commodities.
Court accepts closure report against Chhota Rajan in Lakdawala case
A special court here on Saturday accepted a closure report filed by the CBI against jailed gangster Chhota Rajan in the case related to a firing on builder and film financier Yusuf Lakdawala in 2001.
A closure report is filed when an investigating agency believes that it does not have enough evidence to proceed against an accused.
Special Judge A T Wankhede accepted the report and directed that Rajan be `released' as per section 169 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (release of accused when evidence is deficient).
Maharashtra must implement agricultural laws laid down by Centre as they are, demands BJP's Kisan Morcha General Secretary
BJP's Kisan Morcha National General Secretary Dr Anil Bonde on Saturday demanded that the Maharashtra government must accept the Centre's farm sector reforms as they are and implement them in the state.
According to an official statement from BJP, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state tried to make amendments in the agricultural laws enacted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre. However, the proposed alterations are in fact only minor changes, it said.