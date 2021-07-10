Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra must implement agricultural laws laid down by Centre as they are, demands BJP's Kisan Morcha General Secretary

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar sought to know why state Congress chief Nana Patole took nearly two years to level the phone-tapping allegation against the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation in the state was formed in November 2019.

Congress is part of the three-party MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.