Govindwadi bypass closed for traffic till 11 am, Kalyan traffic affected
On the occasion of Ramadan, the Kalyan Traffic Police has kept the Govindwadi bypass closed for traffic from midnight today till 11 am tomorrow, i.e. till 11 am as prayers are offered on the streets at Durgadi Chowk in Kalyan by the Muslim community.
