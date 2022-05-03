e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Govindwadi bypass closed for traffic till 11 am, Kalyan traffic affected

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates | File

03 May 2022 08:57 AM IST

Govindwadi bypass closed for traffic till 11 am, Kalyan traffic affected

On the occasion of Ramadan, the Kalyan Traffic Police has kept the Govindwadi bypass closed for traffic from midnight today till 11 am tomorrow, i.e. till 11 am as prayers are offered on the streets at Durgadi Chowk in Kalyan by the Muslim community.

03 May 2022 08:57 AM IST

Bombay HC asks MIAL to list steps taken to clear flight path hurdles

03 May 2022 08:57 AM IST

No NOC from MHADA for redevelopment of standalone buildings

