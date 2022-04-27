As per Mumbai Police, MP Navneet Rana, her husband Ravi Rana had told Bandra Court on Sunday that they had no complaints against the police in view of the "ill-treatment in custody" allegations levelled by Navneet Rana
Special Court directs ED to temporarily return the passports of Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, his son Pankaj Bhujbal and nephew Sameer Bhujbal
Mumbai Power Outage: Double cable fault in Khar-9 substations between Khar and Bandra
Mumbai Power Outage | There was a double cable fault in Khar-9 substations b/w Khar &Bandra were affected, early this morning. 6 substations have been restored.(Repairing) work underway for remaining 3 substations which'll be restored in some time:Adani Electricity Mumbai sources— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022
Maharashtra: Use of COVID-19 masks in confined spaces may soon become mandatory
Hanuman Chalisa row: Ready to deal with anybody trying to disturb peace in Mumbai, says CP Sanjay Pandey
Mumbai: Power outage hits BMC's water supply
