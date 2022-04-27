e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Use of COVID-19 masks in confined spaces may soon become mandatory

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Mumbai: Latest updates -

27 April 2022 11:32 AM IST

As per Mumbai Police, MP Navneet Rana, her husband Ravi Rana had told Bandra Court on Sunday that they had no complaints against the police in view of the "ill-treatment in custody" allegations levelled by Navneet Rana

27 April 2022 11:32 AM IST

Special Court directs ED to temporarily return the passports of Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, his son Pankaj Bhujbal and nephew Sameer Bhujbal

27 April 2022 11:32 AM IST

Mumbai Power Outage: Double cable fault in Khar-9 substations between Khar and Bandra

27 April 2022 09:51 AM IST

Maharashtra: Use of COVID-19 masks in confined spaces may soon become mandatory

27 April 2022 09:51 AM IST

Hanuman Chalisa row: Ready to deal with anybody trying to disturb peace in Mumbai, says CP Sanjay Pandey

27 April 2022 09:51 AM IST

Mumbai: Power outage hits BMC's water supply

