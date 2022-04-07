The MVA govt proposes to give additional 75 paise relief in electricity tariff to powerlooms with supply of more than 27 HP but below 201 HP. The cabinet is slated to give its nod today
MAHAGENCO to form a JV with NTPC to set up an ultra mega solar park in Maharashtra with 2500 MW generation capacity. The cabinet is slated to give its nod today.
