Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil booked for siphoning Rs 57 crore raised for INS Vikrant

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | File Photo

07 April 2022 11:22 AM IST

COVID-19 XE Variant: 'No need to panic,' says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

07 April 2022 11:22 AM IST

The MVA govt proposes to give additional 75 paise relief in electricity tariff to powerlooms with supply of more than 27 HP but below 201 HP. The cabinet is slated to give its nod today

07 April 2022 11:22 AM IST

MAHAGENCO to form a JV with NTPC to set up an ultra mega solar park in Maharashtra with 2500 MW generation capacity. The cabinet is slated to give its nod today.

07 April 2022 10:41 AM IST

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil booked for siphoning Rs 57 crore raised for INS Vikrant

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil booked for siphoning Rs 57 crore raised for INS Vikrant
07 April 2022 10:41 AM IST

Mumbai Police accused of harassing bar owners

Mumbai Police accused of harassing bar owners

