Blamed for corruption when Maha govt work: Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at BJP
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday took a veiled dig at the BJP and said that they have got a disease that "cannot be cured" adding that the saffron party is blaming them for corruption when the government is doing its work.
Addressing an event, Thackeray said, "After COVID-19, some people got a new disease for which there is no cure. First, they don't do any work and when we do, they blame us for corruption." "They claim that they did work, but the Mumbaikars have seen how they did not care for the environment and cut trees," the Chief Minister added.
Possible meteor shower or rocket re-entry seen over skies of Maharashtra
A blazing streak of light piercing through the night sky was seen in several districts of Maharashtra and the unusual event was captured by people on their phones and shared on social media.
While many people described the sighting as a "meteor shower," astronomer Jonathan McDowell speculated that the celestial event seen over Maharashtra was actually the "re-entry of a Chinese rocket stage" that was launched in February 2021.
Wearing mask is always safer: Aaditya Thackeray
On the first day of the removal of COVID restrictions in Maharashtra, State Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday urged people to follow the mask advisory.
"Today is the first day of all the Covid restrictions in Maharashtra being lifted. While the covid numbers are low, I urge everyone to still take all due care and precaution. Wearing a mask is always safer, don't feel awkward wearing one for your own safety," tweeted Thackeray".
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
