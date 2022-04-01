e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra’s min temp observes drop, max temp remains above normal

FPJ Web Desk
01 April 2022 11:14 AM IST

Mumbai Metro rail-3 underground project may take at least two more years to complete: Official

Mumbai's Colaba-SEEPZ Metro rail line-3 may take another two to two-and-a-half years to complete as several works, including some part of the tunnel boring work as well construction of stations, are still pending, a senior official of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has said.

01 April 2022 11:09 AM IST

Pune: Meat and fish banned in Dehu from today

Pune: Meat and fish banned in Dehu from today
01 April 2022 11:09 AM IST

Maharashtra’s min temp observes drop, max temp remains above normal

Maharashtra's min temp observes drop, max temp remains above normal
01 April 2022 11:09 AM IST

CBI to take custody of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, suspended cop Sachin Waze and Kundan Shinde today, in the corruption case.

