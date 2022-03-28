e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Cab drivers switch off air conditioning in vehicles to save petrol, diesel

FPJ Web Desk
| PTI

| PTI

Advertisement
28 March 2022 09:27 AM IST

Fuel price hike: Cab drivers switch off air conditioning in vehicles to save petrol, diesel

ALSO READ

Fuel price hike: Cab drivers switch off air conditioning to save petrol, diesel Fuel price hike: Cab drivers switch off air conditioning to save petrol, diesel
28 March 2022 09:27 AM IST

Thane: New crossover at Diva causes minor delays in train services

ALSO READ

Thane: New crossover at Diva causes minor delays in train services Thane: New crossover at Diva causes minor delays in train services
28 March 2022 09:27 AM IST

Fuel price hike: Cab drivers switch off air conditioning in vehicles to save petrol, diesel

ALSO READ

Fuel price hike: Cab drivers switch off air conditioning to save petrol, diesel Fuel price hike: Cab drivers switch off air conditioning to save petrol, diesel

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement