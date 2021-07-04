Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra govt spends 155 cr on publicity campaigns in last 16 months

BJP should let Maha 2-day monsoon session to function in people's interest: Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the opposition BJP should allow the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature to function smoothly if it has the interest of the state's people in mind.
The two-day monsoon session of the state legislature will begin on Monday.
Talking to reporters here, Raut said the opposition should allow the legislature proceedings to go on smoothly for the two days.
Met BJP's Ashish Shelar at social gatherings, but people spreading rumours: Sanjay Raut
Issuing clarification on his alleged meeting with BJP leader Ashish Shelar, senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said people 'who don't like him' are spreading rumours ahead of Maharashtra Assembly session.
"I've met Ashish at social gatherings. Maharashtra's politics is not like that of India and Pakistan. Despite political differences, we're cordial. People who don't like me are spreading rumours ahead of tomorrow's Assembly session," said Raut.
Cop booked in disproportionate assets case
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday registered a case against a police inspector here as Rs 17 lakh were found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.
The case was registered against inspector Shankar Pujari, who is currently attached to the control room of the city's central region, he said.
BMC wants to widen road touching Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow
The Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the Mumbai Suburban Collector to demarcate the portion of a road touching actor Amitabh Bachchan's Prateeksha bungalow in posh Juhu area here, for widening work aimed at easing traffic woes.
The BMC in May sent a letter to the Mumbai Suburban District Collector asking him to undertake "appropriate action on measurement and demarcation" of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg, on which the actor's bungalow is located.
Shiv Sena and BJP not enemies; appropriate decision will be taken as per situation, says Devendra Fadnavis
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said his party and former ally Shiv Sena are "not enemies" though there are differences of opinions on certain issues between them and added there are no "ifs and buts" in politics.
Responding to a query on whether there is a possibility of the two former allies coming together again, Fadnavis said "appropriate decision" will be taken dependent on the situation.
When asked about his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the possibility of the BJP and Shiv Sena coming together again, Fadnavis said, "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken as per prevailing situations".
Stop indulging in politics, think about pandemic: Congress tells Devendra Fadnavis
Hitting out at senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for targeting the Maharashtra government over the short duration of the legislature session, the Maharashtra Congress on Sunday said instead of indulging in politics, he should think about the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The party also asked Fadnavis whether he does not care about people's lives.
Man held for taking away 14-month-old daughter from estranged wife
A man was arrested near Nashik for allegedly kidnapping his 14-month-old daughter from Bhayander in Thane district and trying to escape to West Bengal, police said on Sunday.
Senior Inspector Milind Desai of Navghar police station said teams formed to nab the man got a tip off that he was on board the Mumbai-Howrah Mail, after which railway and police personnel were alerted.
Maharashtra govt spends 155 cr on publicity campaigns in last 16 months
An Right to Information (RTI) query sent to the Director-General of Information and Public Relations has revealed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government had spent Rs 155 crore on publicity campaigns in the last 16 months.
Mumbai-based RTI activist Anil Galgali had asked for the information from State government on various expenditures incurred on the campaign since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.