e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Power outage in Pimpri Chinchwad caused by cat

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement
24 March 2022 09:41 AM IST

Mumbai: Salman Khan denied interim relief in defamation suit against NRI neighbour

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Salman Khan denied interim relief in defamation suit against NRI neighbour Mumbai: Salman Khan denied interim relief in defamation suit against NRI neighbour
24 March 2022 09:41 AM IST

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: MSRDC signs lease pact with GAIL for gas pipelines

ALSO READ

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: MSRDC signs lease pact with GAIL for gas pipelines Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: MSRDC signs lease pact with GAIL for gas pipelines
24 March 2022 09:41 AM IST

Pune: Cat causes power outage in Pimpri Chinchwad; over 60,000 consumers inconvenienced

ALSO READ

Pune: Cat causes power outage in Pimpri Chinchwad; over 60,000 consumers inconvenienced Pune: Cat causes power outage in Pimpri Chinchwad; over 60,000 consumers inconvenienced

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement