COVID-19 vaccination at govt, municipal corporation-run centres closed on Holi
COVID-19 vaccination will not take place at government and Municipal Corporation-run vaccination centers on March 18 on the occasion of Holi in Mumbai.
An official notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Thursday that the vaccination will resume on March 19.
