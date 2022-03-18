e-Paper Get App

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:15 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - List of Holi parties you can attend today

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

COVID-19 vaccination at govt, municipal corporation-run centres closed on Holi

COVID-19 vaccination will not take place at government and Municipal Corporation-run vaccination centers on March 18 on the occasion of Holi in Mumbai.

An official notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Thursday that the vaccination will resume on March 19.

Holi 2022: As COVID-19 cases drop, here's a list of Holi parties you can attend in Mumbai today

Mumbai: Western Railway to undertake jumbo block on March 20; check all details here

Good News Maharashtra! Active COVID-19 case count drops below 2,000

No role of Maharashtra Governor in revoking suspension of Ahmednagar civil surgeon: Raj Bhavan

