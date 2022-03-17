Sensex jumps over 1000 points, Nifty is up by 287 points
Sensex jumps over 1000 points currently trading at 57,825 points, whereas Nifty is up by 287 points, currently at 17,263 points pic.twitter.com/d9ZIrtoeJS— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022
Navi Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Kharghar hill
Will Mumbai get cycling corridors? Here's what CP Sanjay Pandey said
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement