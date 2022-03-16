COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.79 crore
IPS officer Rashmi Shukla reaches Colaba Police Station for recording statement in phone tapping case. She has protection from arrest from Bombay High Court
ED to summon Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik again
ED had summoned Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik on March 15 but he did not appear before them. This was the second summon. He will soon be sent a third summon. ED wants to question Faraz about the deals and payments regarding Goawala Building in Kurla, Mumbai
Mumbai: Brace for more traffic jams as repair work on three flyovers on WEH to begin next month
MNS activists damage IPL team bus in Mumbai
CR, WR save Rs 275 crore via HOG system since April 2021
