Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mumbaikars, brace for more traffic as repair work on three flyovers on WEH to begin soon

FPJ Web Desk
| PTI

16 March 2022 11:17 AM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.79 crore

16 March 2022 11:17 AM IST

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla reaches Colaba Police Station for recording statement in phone tapping case. She has protection from arrest from Bombay High Court

16 March 2022 11:17 AM IST

ED to summon Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik again

ED had summoned Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik on March 15 but he did not appear before them. This was the second summon. He will soon be sent a third summon. ED wants to question Faraz about the deals and payments regarding Goawala Building in Kurla, Mumbai

16 March 2022 11:17 AM IST

Mumbai: Brace for more traffic jams as repair work on three flyovers on WEH to begin next month

16 March 2022 11:17 AM IST

MNS activists damage IPL team bus in Mumbai

16 March 2022 10:00 AM IST

CR, WR save Rs 275 crore via HOG system since April 2021

