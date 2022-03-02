e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:07 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

02 March 2022 09:07 AM IST

Maharashtra: Devotees can attend early morning aarti at Shirdi temple

02 March 2022 09:07 AM IST

Won't allow budget session to function if Nawab Malik remains cabinet minister: Maharashtra BJP

The BJP's Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that the party will not allow the upcoming budget session to function if Nawab Malik remains a cabinet minister despite being accused of serious charges under the PMLA.

02 March 2022 08:08 AM IST

Mumbai reports 77 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate stands at 98%

02 March 2022 08:08 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: With over 5,000 fresh boxes of mangoes, APMC gets max supply for this season

